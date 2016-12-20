Final goodbye: Roll call of some of t...

Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Manila Bulletin

Fidel Castro speaks in Havana, Cuba. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule Embracing Soviet-style communism, Fidel Castro overcame imprisonment and exile to become leader of Cuba and defy the power of the United States at every turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Fri erictrump 157
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 21 Marie 20,090
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC