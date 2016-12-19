Fidel Castro: Those Who Lead are Huma...

Fidel Castro: Those Who Lead are Human Not Gods

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Counterpunch

Sculptor Enzo Gallo Chiapardi hurriedly crafted a bust of Fidel on the night before the Caravan of Liberty reached Havana, January 8, 1959, after triumphantly crossing the island following the Rebel Army's victory. With the same speed, upon hearing the news of the sculpture erected near the Colombia military base, Fidel ordered that it be immediately removed, to the Italian artist's dismay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Wed Marie 20,090
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 12 friv4 156
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,328

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC