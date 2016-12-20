El Galan Reserva Especial
It was William Faulkner who said, "The past isn't dead. It isn't even past." With the death of Fidel Castro and the relaxation of relations between the U.S. and Cuba, it would be good to remember what old Faulkner said.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Fri
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
