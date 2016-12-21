Cubans surf the web at home in Havana...

Cubans surf the web at home in Havana pilot project

Downtown Havana resident Margarita Marquez says she received a special Christmas gift this year: web access at home, a rarity in a country with one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the world. Retired teacher Margarita Marquez, 67, uses the Internet after it was recently installed at her home in old Havana, Cuba, December 29, 2016.

