Cuban President Raul Castro faces dee...

Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Alex Romero was delighted when President Barack Obama came to Havana in March bearing the promise of a bright new future. Like so many other Cubans, the 42-year-old state photography shop employee thrilled at the president's vision of restored ties between the U.S. and Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 1 hr Mikey 7
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... 12 hr Fate 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... 12 hr Prophesy 1
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Sun frank 20,092
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Dec 23 erictrump 157
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC