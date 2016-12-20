Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz gets $2M signing bonus with A's
Ruiz has agreed to a minor league c... Federal authorities are warning Americans that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites. The warning was issued after a publicly available list of... Federal authorities are warning Americans that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Fri
|erictrump
|157
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 21
|Marie
|20,090
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC