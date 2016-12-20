Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz gets $2M sig...

Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz gets $2M signing bonus with A's

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: CBS Atlanta

Ruiz has agreed to a minor league c... Federal authorities are warning Americans that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites. The warning was issued after a publicly available list of... Federal authorities are warning Americans that Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12) Fri erictrump 157
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 21 Marie 20,090
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec 12 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC