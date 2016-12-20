Cuba unveils home internet trial scheme
State-run telecommunications company Etecsa will install internet in some 2,000 homes in the capital's colonial district, Old Havana. The company has also reduced by 25% the fee charged to connect to the web, which most Cubans can only access from public wi-fi hotspots.
