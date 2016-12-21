Cuba passes law that bans naming sites after Fidel Castro
Cuba's National Assembly approved a law on Tuesday that bans commemorative statues of Fidel Castro and naming public places after him, in accordance with the wishes of the revolutionary leader, who died last month. A woman walks past near beside a wall with a notice reading "Long Live Fidel" in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, December 3, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|10
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Sun
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC