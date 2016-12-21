Cuba passes law that bans naming site...

Cuba passes law that bans naming sites after Fidel Castro

Cuba's National Assembly approved a law on Tuesday that bans commemorative statues of Fidel Castro and naming public places after him, in accordance with the wishes of the revolutionary leader, who died last month. A woman walks past near beside a wall with a notice reading "Long Live Fidel" in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, December 3, 2016.

