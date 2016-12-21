Cuba names Azerbaijan co-op priorities
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Cuba is open to any cooperation with Azerbaijan, Alfredo Nieves Portuondo, newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Azerbaijan, told Trend. As for the priorities of his future activities, the diplomat noted that the main attention will be paid to the development of the Azerbaijan-Cuba economic cooperation and to taking it to the political level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Marie
|20,090
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 12
|friv4
|156
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec 12
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator
|Dec 7
|Lesley Paisley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC