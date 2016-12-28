Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie...

Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker

Read more: The Daily Beast

On social media, celebrities laud the quaint poverty of Cuba while ignoring that real life for most Cubans is a daily grind of hustling for money and food. During vacation in Cuba last week, Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posed for a photo in jean cut-offs and a light blue denim shirt next to one of the island's old-fashioned, candy-colored cars, then shared it with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Chicago, IL

