Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
On social media, celebrities laud the quaint poverty of Cuba while ignoring that real life for most Cubans is a daily grind of hustling for money and food. During vacation in Cuba last week, Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posed for a photo in jean cut-offs and a light blue denim shirt next to one of the island's old-fashioned, candy-colored cars, then shared it with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram.
Discussions
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|14 hr
|WelbyMD
|18
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
