Cayo Saetia shows the wild side of Cuba
Back in July, I wrote a little piece about a remote island just offshore from Cuba's Holguin province. But the terms "offshore" and "island," are a bit misleading as Cayo Saetia is really only a stone's throw from mainland Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|18
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|15 hr
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing (Aug '12)
|Dec 23
|erictrump
|157
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC