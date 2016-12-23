Artist Alberto Lescay didn't just create Cuba's largest sculpture, he's teaching a new generation

"El Titan de Bronce" a monument to Antonio Maceo, a 19th century Cuban general.The sculpture by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay is in the city of Santiago de Cuba. "El Titan de Bronce" a monument to Antonio Maceo, a 19th century Cuban general.The sculpture by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay is in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.