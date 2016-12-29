1878: Pro baseball started in Cuba

8 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

On this day in 1878 , professional baseball started in Cuba. The first game was between Habana and Almendares, the two teams that would be great rivals until Castro dissolved the league after the 1960-61 season.

Chicago, IL

