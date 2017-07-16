Write as you speak?

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Le Monde diplomatique

The desire to unify and standardise the languages of the Slavic peoples of southern Europe, divided among different political entities, was inseparable from the assertion of a common identity. By the Vienna Convention of 1850, Serbian and Croatian intellectuals agreed to unify the variants of the language that would eventually become known as Serbo-Croatian.

Chicago, IL

