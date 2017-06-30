Uber launches speedboat service in Croatia
Uber Technologies Inc has launched its speedboat service in Croatia, to connect major tourist spots along the country's Adriatic coast. UberBOAT, which offers speedboats for up to 12 people, has already been tested in Istanbul and Miami among other locations, and will operate in Croatia during the summer tourist season.
