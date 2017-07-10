The row over Piran bay is one of the ...

The row over Piran bay is one of the EU's longest-running border disputes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Egypt Today

"The Commission has taken note of the final decision and is waiting for the two parties to implement it," commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans told a press conference in Strasbourg. Timmermans "applauded" the fact the two countries are due to meet next week, adding that the willingness of the two prime ministers to discuss the issue "is a good sign".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,827 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC