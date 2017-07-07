Smart Travels - Europe with Rudy Maxa

Smart Travels - Europe with Rudy Maxa

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

EUROPE WITH RUDY MAXA delivers Europe's premier destinations - from the grand plazas and sparkling fountains of Madrid and Barcelona to the castles and sweeping vineyards dotting France's Dordogne River Valley. Europe's best kept secret, the Croatian coast of Dalmatia dazzles with stunning white stone cities and azure waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC