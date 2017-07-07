Smart Travels - Europe with Rudy Maxa
EUROPE WITH RUDY MAXA delivers Europe's premier destinations - from the grand plazas and sparkling fountains of Madrid and Barcelona to the castles and sweeping vineyards dotting France's Dordogne River Valley. Europe's best kept secret, the Croatian coast of Dalmatia dazzles with stunning white stone cities and azure waters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
