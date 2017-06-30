Rijeka

Rijeka is the principal seaport and the third-largest city in Croatia . It is located on Kvarner Bay, an inlet of the Adriatic Sea and has a population of 128,624 inhabitants .Rijeka is located in western Croatia, 131 kilometres southwest of the capital, Zagreb, on the northern coast of Rijeka Bay , as part of a larger Kvarner Gulf of the Adriatic Sea, which is a large bay Mediterranean Sea most deeply indented to the European mainland.

Chicago, IL

