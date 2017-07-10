Real Madrid star Luka Modric question...

Real Madrid star Luka Modric questioned over perjury accusations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Football star Luka Modric has been questioned by Croatian prosecutors over accusations that he gave false evidence about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35898588.ece/81053/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5172d867-0f60-4986-b752-8eb9d798ad35_I1.jpg Football star Luka Modric has been questioned by Croatian prosecutors over accusations that he gave false evidence about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC