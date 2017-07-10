Real Madrid star Luka Modric questioned over perjury accusations
Football star Luka Modric has been questioned by Croatian prosecutors over accusations that he gave false evidence about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35898588.ece/81053/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5172d867-0f60-4986-b752-8eb9d798ad35_I1.jpg Football star Luka Modric has been questioned by Croatian prosecutors over accusations that he gave false evidence about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.
