Readout of Secretary Mattis' Bilatera...

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Bilateral Meeting with Croatian...

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with the Republic of Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Damir Krsticevic, today at the Pentagon. Secretary Mattis thanked the Minister for Croatia's contributions to NATO operations and applauded Croatia's long-standing support to NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC