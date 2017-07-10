Readout of Secretary Mattis' Bilateral Meeting with Croatian...

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with the Republic of Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Damir Krsticevic, today at the Pentagon. Secretary Mattis thanked the Minister for Croatia's contributions to NATO operations and applauded Croatia's long-standing support to NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

