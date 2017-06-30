Croatia and Slovenia continue maritim...

Croatia and Slovenia continue maritime dispute after arbitration ruling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Croatia has rejected an international tribunal's border ruling that gave neighbouring Slovenia access to international waters just off Croatia's coast, in a move that might create new obstacles for future EU enlargement in the Balkans. The dispute over the contested northern Adriatic waters and a sliver of land between Zagreb and Ljubljana dates back to the 1991 break-up of Yugoslavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC