Visit Croatia's first underwater winery
If you love wine but trailing round French vineyards or popping over to California Wine Country isn't adventurous enough for you, a trip to Croatia's Peljesac peninsula might need to be on your radar. The Edivo Vina winery in Drace, about an hour north of Dubrovnik, is offering visitors the chance to slip on a wetsuit for a visit to its "underwater cellars" - including bottles stored in a sunken ship at the bottom of the Mali Ston Bay.
