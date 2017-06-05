Vipnet upgrades 4G+ network to 300 Mbps

Vipnet upgrades 4G+ network to 300 Mbps

Croatian operator Vipnet announced that is offering speeds of 300 Mbps on its 4G+ network in five cities - Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek and Zadar. These speeds are available first to owners of Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones and will be extended to other latest-generation devices as well.

