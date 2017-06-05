UPDATE 1-Croatia's crisis-hit Agrokor secures 480 mln euro loan

ZAGREB, June 8 Indebted Croatian food group Agrokor has secured a 480 million euro loan, a government-appointed restructuring expert said on Thursday, giving a boost to his efforts to stabilise the biggest private sector employer in the Balkans. Ante Ramljak said the money was arranged by bondholders led by Knighthead Capital Management and domestic banks, and the total included an 80 million euro loan Agrokor was granted in April.

