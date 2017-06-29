UPDATE 1-Court says Slovenia should h...

UPDATE 1-Court says Slovenia should have corridor to int'l waters in dispute with Croatia

An international arbitration court on Thursday handed Slovenia a victory in its long-standing maritime dispute with Croatia, granting it direct access to international waters in the Adriatic Sea. The court's decision is final and binding, but Croatia withdrew from the proceedings in 2015 and has repeatedly said - as recently as last week - that it will not abide by its rulings.

