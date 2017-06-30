Uber launches speedboat service along...

Uber launches speedboat service along the Croatian coast

Yesterday

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] launched its speedboat service in Croatia on Friday, connecting major tourist spots along the country's Adriatic coast. UberBOAT, which offers speedboats for up to 12 people, has already been tested in Istanbul and Miami among other locations, and will operate in Croatia during the summer tourist season.

Chicago, IL

