[Ticker] Macedonia's special prosecutor indicts former PM

Macedonia's special prosecutor charged 94 people in connection with an illegal wiretapping scandal that led to the fall of the previous government, prosecutor Katica Janeva announced Thursday. Those charged include former prime minister Nikola Gruevski and high-ranking officials, local media reported.

