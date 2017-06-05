Thousands march for education reform ...

Thousands march for education reform in Croatia

Friday Jun 2

" Thousands have rallied in Croatia calling for reform of the education system in the European Union's newest member country. Rallies were held in the capital, Zagreb, and several towns on Thursday, a year after similar protests drew tens of thousands.

Chicago, IL

