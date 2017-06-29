'Sweden needs an honest conversation about immigration and integration'
Edinah Masanga, right, and protesters at Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie A...kesson's speech in JA rva. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT & private OPINION: We need to be able to talk to our enemies, even if we don't like each other, argues Zimbabwean journalist Edinah Masanga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC