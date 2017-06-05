Russia's VTB to propose changing Agro...

Russia's VTB to propose changing Agrokor shareholder structure

Monday

Russian bank VTB will propose changing the shareholding structure of indebted Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor under a debt restructuring plan being prepared by creditors, a VTB executive told Reuters. VTB is one of the biggest creditors of Agrokor, which was put under state management in April after it built up debts of at least 40.4 billion kuna .

Chicago, IL

