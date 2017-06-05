Russia's Sberbank files lawsuit again...

Russia's Sberbank files lawsuit against new debt raising for Agrokor

Yesterday

Russia's Sberbank, a major lender to Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor, has filed a lawsuit to a court in Zagreb seeking to prevent the company and its crisis manager from raising new loans. In a statement on Thursday, Sberbank said that the lawsuit, aimed at preventing new loans at a roll-up option, had been filed on June 7. A roll-up option allows new creditors to claim superiority to their previous debt to Agrokor, Sberbank added.

Chicago, IL

