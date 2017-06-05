PM Grindeanu to pay official visit to Croatia

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will pay an official visit to Zagreb, on Monday, to meet President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic. According to a statement of the Romanian Executive, the items of bilateral and European interest on the meeting's agenda in Zagreb will include debates on the future of the European Union, with both Romania and Croatia endorsing the need for cohesion and solidarity inside the EU.

