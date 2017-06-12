PM Grindeanu: Romania, Croatia bilateral cooperation very good, huge...

Romania and Croatia have a very good bilateral cooperation relation and a huge growth potential for economic ties, being at the same time interested in harmonizing their positions within the EU on joint European projects, such as cohesion policy, agricultural policy, said Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, who was on an official visit to Zagreb on Monday. Romania's PM was welcomed in Zagreb by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Croatian Government House in a ceremony that included the intoning of the national anthems and a review of the guard of honour.

