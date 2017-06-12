PM Grindeanu: Romania, Croatia bilate...

PM Grindeanu: Romania, Croatia bilateral cooperation very good, huge...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania and Croatia have a very good bilateral cooperation relation and a huge growth potential for economic ties, being at the same time interested in harmonizing their positions within the EU on joint European projects, such as cohesion policy, agricultural policy, said Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, who was on an official visit to Zagreb on Monday. Romania's PM was welcomed in Zagreb by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Croatian Government House in a ceremony that included the intoning of the national anthems and a review of the guard of honour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC