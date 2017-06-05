New terminal and new airlines enhance...

New terminal and new airlines enhance Zagreb's competitiveness

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Airport-business.com

The new terminal is characterised by contemporary design and innovative solutions spread over 65,000sqm, with a first-phase capacity of five million passengers. Over the past few years, Zagreb's Franjo TuA'man Airport has been registering a continuous increase in traffic volume, positioning itself as the largest and busiest international airport in Croatia.

