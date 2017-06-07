Modric to testify at key Croatia corr...

Modric to testify at key Croatia corruption trial

Wednesday

Zagreb: Real Madrid midfield star Luka Modric will appear as a witness next week at a multi-million-euro corruption trial involving former top Dinamo Zagreb officials, a judge said on Wednesday. Modric will provide testimony at the trial of former Dinamo chief Zdravko Mamic on Tuesday, the judge at a court in the eastern town of Osijek told AFP.

Chicago, IL

