Modric risks jail for perjury

Tuesday Jun 20

The former Tottenham midfielder was a key witness in ex-Dinamo Zagreb chief executive Zdravko Mamic's trial in Osijek. Modric gave evidence last week at the corruption trial last week - with Mamic accused of evading A 1.4m in taxes and embezzling A 10.5m of the club's money along with his brother Zoran, club director Damir Vrbanovic and a tax administration employee Milan Pernar.

Chicago, IL

