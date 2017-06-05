Meat, museums and culture - Croatia's...

Meat, museums and culture - Croatia's capital offers ideal destination for city break

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is probably not the first place you would think of when coming up with a list of European destinations to go for a city break. However, with Monarch Airways having recently launched flights to the city from Manchester and Gatwick, it is likely that more people will now start discovering the joys of Zagreb, which recently took the top spot as Europe's number one destination by the Lonely Planet Travel Guide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC