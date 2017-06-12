Lovren's testimony at Croatian corruption trial postponed
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren's testimony at a Croatian soccer corruption trial has been postponed after the main suspect fired his lawyers during a hearing. Lovren was to testify on Wednesday about his financial deals with former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic, who has been charged with embezzlement and tax evasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC