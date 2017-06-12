Lovren's testimony at Croatian corrup...

Lovren's testimony at Croatian corruption trial postponed

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren's testimony at a Croatian soccer corruption trial has been postponed after the main suspect fired his lawyers during a hearing. Lovren was to testify on Wednesday about his financial deals with former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic, who has been charged with embezzlement and tax evasion.

