Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein opens comprehensive exhibition on the GORGONA Group
In 1959, a number of painters, sculptors, an architect, art critics and art theorists came together in the capital of Croatia Zagreb to found the GORGONA Group. Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein is mounting the first comprehensive exhibition in the German-speaking world for forty years to deal with GORGONA.
