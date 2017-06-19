Kiska opens Slovak honorary consulate...

Kiska opens Slovak honorary consulate in Split

7 hrs ago

Slovak President Andrej Kiska opened the country's Honorary Consulate in Split, Croatia - which is a popular holiday destination for his compatriots. "I'm happy that one of the most popular destinations for Slovak tourists now includes a piece of Slovakia," Kiska said during the opening ceremony on June 21. "We have a place where anybody who needs help can get it at any time.

Chicago, IL

