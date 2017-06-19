Kasabian bring the bromance and Slaves get political on an emotional...

The Kent punk band's audience led a chant of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's name the tune of 'Seven Nation Army' by the White Stripes', suggesting even Zagreb is not impervious to his charms. Kasabian finished the final night of INmusic festival in Zagreb, Croatia, with a heartfelt set that included a dedication to victims of the recent terrors attacks the UK's major cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.