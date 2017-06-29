Judges award Slovenia high seas acces...

Judges award Slovenia high seas access in row with Croatia

Yesterday

In a complex 300-page judgement, the judges ruled Slovenia should have "a junction area" with international waters, allowing "freedom of communication" to all ships, civilian and military, seeking access to Slovenia. THE HAGUE: International judges on Thursday awarded Slovenia key access to international waters off the Croatian coast, sparking a furious reaction from Zagreb which said it would refuse to implement the ruling.

Chicago, IL

