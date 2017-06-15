FUSE London Announces New Open Air Dates and More
FUSE London have announced a massive summer schedule for 2017 including x4 exclusive dates with Hyte at Amnesia Ibiza, showcases at BCN OFF-Week and Sonus Festival Croatia and a stage at the inaugural MDRNTY Cruise. The crew is also proud to reveal a couple of very special Open Air raves at the newly opened Garden at Studio 338 in July & August, plus a collaboration with Amsterdam's VBX crew at Village Underground in September.
