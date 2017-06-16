Family resurrects rare account of lit...

Family resurrects rare account of little-known WWII Croatian concentration camp

Friday Jun 16

Ruth Bloch and her grandson, Ben Hiller, received help to get "44 Months in Jasenovac," a first-hand account of life in a WWII concentration camp, translated from Croatian to English. The book was written by Bloch's uncle, Egon Berger.

Chicago, IL

