Davor Vidis, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia: 2017, a year of...

As a regular reader of Nine o'Clock whose almost every day starts with your printed version I am happy that I can adress to your readers on the ocasion of the National day of the Republic of Croatia. This year, we celebrate the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Croatia, decision passed in the Croatian Parliament on the same day as our friends from the Republic of Slovenia did so - on June 25, 1991.

