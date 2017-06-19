Croatia's Zagrebacki Holding utility ...

Croatia's Zagrebacki Holding utility to issue 2nd tranche of 7-yr bond

Croatian utility Zagrebacki Holding said on Tuesday it would issue a second tranche of its seven-year bond next month. "The second tranche will have a value of up to 500 million kuna ... The expected date of the issue is July 3, 2017," Zagrebacki Holding said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

