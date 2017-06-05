Croatia's Agrokor secures 480 mln eur...

Croatia's Agrokor secures 480 mln euro loan, crisis manager says

Thursday Jun 8

Heavily indebted Croatian food group Agrokor has secured a 480 million euro loan, its crisis manager said on Thursday, adding that the amount included an 80 million euro loan the company was granted in April. Ante Ramljak, appointed by the government to oversee the company's restructuring, said that a 15-month loan with an interest rate of 4 percent had been approved and could be extended to 24 months.

