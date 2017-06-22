Croatian taxi drivers protest against...

Croatian taxi drivers protest against Uber

Hundreds of Croatian taxi drivers blocked traffic Wednesday in the capital Zagreb to protest against the controversial ride-hailing app Uber they consider to be unfair competition and operating illegally. Some 900 taxis, according to organizers, parked their vehicles in two lanes of the main Vukovarska avenue in the city center, demanding Uber to be banned.

