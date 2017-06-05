Croatian liberals decline deal with c...

Croatian liberals decline deal with conservatives, snap polls looming

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Croatian liberals turned down a coalition with the ruling conservative HDZ party on Tuesday, increasing the likelihood of snap polls in less than a year. FILE PHOTO: Andrej Plenkovic, president of Croatian Democratic Union , speaks during an election rally in Zagreb, Croatia September 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC