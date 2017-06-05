Croatian Band Angelseed Release New Video - 'Dancing With The Ghosts' [News]

Symphonic metallers from Croatia, Angelseed, have released a brand new video for "Dancing With The Ghosts", a track from "Crimson Dyed Abyss" album, released back in 2015 through Sliptrick Records. Symphonic metallers from Croatia, Angelseed, have released a brand new video for "Dancing With The Ghosts", a track from "Crimson Dyed Abyss" album, released back in 2015 through Sliptrick Records.

